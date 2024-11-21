The Sriimurali starrer vigilante action film Bagheera is now out for streaming. Yes, you heard that right! The film was released in the theatres on October 31, 2024, and garnered decent numbers at the box office. Those who have missed catching up on the movie on the big screen can now watch it online.

Bagheera Plotline

The Sriimurali starrer revolves around a dutiful police officer who turns into a deadly vigilante in the night. He targets the corrupt and those who pose a grave threat to society. However, simultaneously, Bagheera also comes under the radar of the police. Sriimurali’s character Vedhanth Prabhakar always wanted to be a superhero to fight all the evils in society but goes onto become a police officer after his mother expresses her wish to see him in a uniform.

When And Where To Watch Bagheera Online?

The Sriimurali starrer is available for streaming starting today (November 21) on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. The film is available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This inevitably comes as great news for those who had missed out on the movie on the big screen.

Bagheera’s Box Office Performance

Mounted at a budget of 20 crores, the Sriimurali starrer managed to recover its entire budget recently. Its current India net collection stands at 21.02 crore. The film, however, faces a stiff competition from movies like Amaran and Lucky Baskhar, which were also released at the same time in the theatres.

About The Movie

Bagheera has been directed by Dr Suri. Apart from Sriimurali, it also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, and Achyuth Kumar in the lead roles. The movie has been penned by Sriimurali’s brother-in-law Prashanth Neel, who is known for helming blockbusters like the KGF franchise and Salaar.

