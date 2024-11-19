The Sriimurali starrer Bagheera was released on October 31, 2024, and has been raking in decent collections at the box office. The movie finally managed to recover its budget on its 19th day. Take a look at its box office performance.

Bagheera Box Office Collection Day 19

On its 19th day, the day-wise collection of the movie saw a little dip. It earned 0.11 crore, which was a slight decrease from its 18-day day-wise collection, wherein the film had earned 0.28 crore. The total India net collection of the Sriimurali starrer now comes to 20.95 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 24.72 crore. However, the film needs to witness an upward graph in its day-wise collection to amass an impressive collection.

Bagheera Recovers Its Budget

On its 19th day, the Sriimurali starrer has finally managed to recover its budget. The Kannada superhero action film is mounted at a budget of 20 crore. With its current India net collection of 20.95 crore, the movie has not only recovered its budget but has garnered an ROI (Return On Investment) of 95 lakhs. At the same time, the ROI percentage of the film comes to 4.75%.

Bagheera’s OTT Release

After witnessing a fairly decent run at the box office, the Sriimurali starrer will soon be released on OTT. Reportedly, the film will be released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. Even though a confirmed release date has not been announced yet but, speculations are rife that the movie will be released in the first week of December.

About The Movie

Apart from Sriimurali, Bagheera also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, and Achyuth Kumar in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Dr Suri. The film has been penned by Prashanth Neel of KGF and Salaar fame.

