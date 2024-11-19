Deadpool & Wolverine is killing it with its streaming debut after a record-breaking box office performance. The movie arrived on Disney+ a few days ago and has registered the record for the most-watched live-action film across the platform. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have impressed the fans and finally gave Marvel Studios a blockbuster billion-dollar movie. Scroll below for the deets.

It was directed by Shawn Levy and released in theatres in July and on digital platforms in October. It is the sequel to the 2018 movie Deadpool 2. The movie follows Wade Wilson being taken by the Time Variance Authority when his universe starts to decay because of Logan’s death. Wade sets off on a path to save his world and works with the worst Wolverine from a different universe to stop the decay.

According to Deadline’s report, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine became the most-watched live-action movie across Disney+ worldwide in its debut since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It has generated 19.4 million views from a 6-day watch. It has beaten Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s viewership, as per the report.

It has also registered a record live-action picture viewership for Hulu. The report further stated that Deadpool 3 became the highest-selling R-rated title in its first week on stateside digital platforms in early October. It reportedly surpassed John Wick: Chapter 4’s numbers. It arrived on digital after 68 days, and on DVD, it had an 89-day window.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s Box Office Reception-

Shawn Levy’s film is the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. Before leaving the theatres in North America, it surpassed Barbie‘s domestic haul to become the 12th highest-grossing film ever in the US. It collected $636.74 million in the US, and globally, Deadpool 3 is the 20th highest-grossing film of all time with its $1.33 billion global haul. It is the second-biggest film of 2024.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool & Wolverine is streaming on Disney+.

