Hollywood’s Deadpool, aka Ryan Reynolds, has finally spoken up about the chances of Deadpool 4, just a few months after the massive success of Deadpool & Wolverine. It’s no shocker that fans are rooting for the next chapter. After Deadpool & Wolverine became the record-breaking MCU hit, it proved two things: Deadpool still has a massive fanbase, and the million-dollar franchise is in safe hands now that it’s officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Given the buzz, Reynolds is aware and has teased the fans more unexpectedly.

Is Deadpool 4 Happening?

After acknowledging the rave reviews for Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds kept the hype alive during an interview. When they cheekily suggested he could film “another one,” Reynolds replied, teasing fans with his signature charm and wit.

He said, “Oh, now, bite your tongue. That’s uh…I would love that, but there’s a reason it’s been six years since the last one. It just swallows my life whole, and I have four kids I want to…wouldn’t mind introducing myself to at some point and spending a little time just walking them to and from school.”

Ryan Reynolds reacts to a possible "Deadpool & Wolverine" sequel and jokes, "I have four kids I wouldn't mind introducing myself to." 😆 pic.twitter.com/e1oIHMCeaL — ExtraTV (@extratv) November 15, 2024

Is Ryan Reynolds Hinting At Deadpool 4?

While Ryan Reynold’s intense tease might sound hesitant about Deadpool 4, please don’t panic; he’s not ruling it out. With Deadpool & Wolverine still dominating MCU chatter, Reynolds loves the character and knows how much of a hit the film was for Marvel. Though a sequel seems inevitable, Reynolds hints that he needs a well-deserved breather first.

Of course, filming Deadpool & Wolverine was a massive effort, and the months-long press tour wasn’t exactly a walk in the park either. Plus, Marvel’s usual strategy involves spacing out sequels. While we wait, there’s always a chance Deadpool could pop up in other MCU films like Avengers: Secret Wars. Patience, Merc fans, it’ll be worth it!

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Better Man Based On Robbie Williams’ Life? Release Date, Cast, Plot & More Details

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News