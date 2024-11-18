Ryan Reynolds is Deadpool, but he is a Game of Thrones superfan in his heart. He is obsessed—straight-up addicted to the show. “It’s no secret, I’m a Game of Thrones nut. I’m an addict. There’s nothing I won’t do to get my next fix,” he told The Irish Sun. Yeah, he’s that deep into the Thrones universe, ready to do whatever it takes to dive right into Westeros.

But here’s the kicker—Reynolds didn’t just want to be a viewer. Oh no, he wanted to be a part of the action. “Would I want a part? On one hand, I’m a fan, so I like my outside perspective into that world, but on the other, yeah, how ridiculously insane would that be?” he said. So, who did he think could play in the Thrones sandbox? How about replacing Liam Cunningham as Ser Davos or Aidan Gillen as Littlefinger? Just a casual step-in for those Irish legends, right?

Ryan Reynolds didn’t stop there, though. He even joked about being a “long-lost Lannister.” Can you imagine him sliding into some political drama with Tyrion? I mean, Deadpool in Westeros? That’d be a wild crossover episode. But it wasn’t just the casting that had him hooked. Reynolds was all about the storylines. He was shocked after Arya Stark killed the Night King. “I just went, ‘Whoa!’” he said, calling that moment one of the best TV scenes ever.

And those heart-wrenching deaths during the Battle of Winterfell? Don’t even get him started. “There may have been some tears,” he admitted. “I was weeping!” Like, who wasn’t, right?

Now, here’s where it gets real—despite his love for the show’s chaotic bloodbaths, Ryan Reynolds kept his little ones away from the madness. James and Inez weren’t getting near those brutal Game of Thrones scenes. When Reynolds watched, he ensured they were asleep or out of sight. Parenting level: Westeros-approved.

So, while Ryan Reynolds might not have gotten that Lannister gig, he was busy making magic elsewhere, like voicing Pikachu in Pokémon Detective Pikachu and continuing to crush it as Deadpool. Still, if Game of Thrones ever came calling, we all know he’d be ready to add some Reynolds swagger to the Iron Throne.

