Brie Larson didn’t just play Captain Marvel—she became her. The actress wasn’t sitting around when the MCU was getting ready to unleash its first solo female superhero. She hit Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to train like a professional Air Force pilot. Yeah, she wasn’t messing around.

From meeting service members to hopping in fighter jets, Brie went full-on military mode. An Air Force member, Don Wallace, even flexed on Instagram: “Had the opportunity to have lunch with Brie Larson today!! Going to show her around the F15 later for her upcoming movie Captain Marvel.” Pretty cool, right?

Carol Danvers, Brie’s on-screen alter ego, is a top-tier Air Force grad turned galactic powerhouse. So, this little “bootcamp” wasn’t just for show—it was a deep dive into the life of a badass pilot. Brie even rocked the uniform, posed for pics, signed Captain Marvel comics, and soaked in the vibe.

When Captain Marvel dropped, the MCU game changed. First solo female-led superhero film? Check. First female director (Anna Boden) in Marvel history? Double check. And let’s not forget—it was all set in the ‘90s. Talk about a throwback.

Carol’s story is just as epic as her powers. After a DNA mashup with the alien Kree, she got super strength, the ability to fly, and those iconic energy blasts. In the movie, she faced off against the Skrulls, the ultimate shape-shifting baddies, with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) by her side.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige hyped her up big time: “When she’s introduced, she will be by far the strongest character we’ve ever had.” No pressure, right? But Larson delivered—and then some.

The brains behind the movie wanted Carol to feel real and powerful. Screenwriter Nicole Perlman summed it up perfectly: “Making sure that Captain Marvel is not somebody who is a hero in spite of her femininity is really important. She’s a very strong character, and her being a woman is part of that strength.”

Brie’s commitment to Captain Marvel was at the next level. From climbing into cockpits to chatting with real-life pilots, she made sure Carol felt authentic.

And when Captain Marvel soared onto screens, Brie proved she wasn’t just wearing the suit—she owned it. Super strength, a feminist icon, and a little ‘90s nostalgia? Brie made it all look effortless.

