Suriya starrer Kanguva is witnessing a crashing trajectory at the box office and although the numbers earned are okay but the reported production budget of the film was exorbitant, which led to high expectations and pressure to deliver a blockbuster at the box office. After 5 days, the film stands at a total of 56.75 crore.

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 5

On the fifth day, November 18, Monday, the film came crashing down by almost 69% at the box office earning 3.15 crore compared to the 10.25 crore on Sunday. The film’s content and execution is struggling to justify the massive investment of 300 crore.

The action drama had to fight in the theaters released alongside other big-budget movies, that released on Diwali – Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Amaran, which divided the audience’s attention and impacted its box office performance.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of Kanguva at the box office. (India net collections)

Day 1: 24 crore

Day 2: 9.5 crore

Day 3: 9.85 crore

Day 4: 10.25 crore

Day 5: 3.15 crore* (estimated)

Total: 56.75 crore

Kanguva VS ET!

Despite earning only 3.15 crore on Monday, the total collection of the film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Suriya’s last hit at the box office Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Released in 2022, the film popularly known as ET earned 49.1 crore net in India.

8th Highest-Grossing Tamil Film

Despite the disastrous run at the box office, Suriya‘s film is the eighth highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 and is 11.25 crore away from beating Aranamanai 4 and occupy the seventh position. But that would probably be the maximum it would stretch!

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024 and their net box office collection in India.

The Greatest Of All Time: 257.24 crore Amaran: 189.70 crore Vettaiyan: 148.32 crore Raayan: 94.85 crore Indian 2: 83 crore Maharaja: 71.30 crore Aranmanai 4: 68 crore Kanguva: 56.75 crore Ayalaan: 49 crore Thangalaan: 46.15 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

