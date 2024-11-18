Amaran refuses to slow down, and one of the biggest reasons is Kanguva’s failure. Suriya’s magnum opus was expected to affect the glorious run of Sivakarthikeyan’s film, but shocking results have emerged. During the third weekend, Siva’s biggie became a beast and fetched big numbers, thus making a smooth entry into the 300 crore club at the worldwide box office.

The Rajkumar Periasamy directorial is enjoying glowing reviews and word-of-mouth, which helped secure a good show count in the Tamil market during the third week despite Kanguva’s arrival. In whatever show count it got, the biggie registered impressive occupancy during the weekend and grossed over 24 crores globally.

As per the latest update, Amaran has amassed a solid 189.70 crores net at the Indian box office, with 7.75 crores coming in on the third Sunday. On Saturday, it earned 6.15 crores, which was a jump of 70% from Friday’s 3.60 crores. Including taxes, the film stands at 223.84 crores gross.

In overseas, Amaran has now slowed down, and so far, a collection of 77 crores gross has come. Combining this with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 300.84 crores gross after 18 days.

With this, Sivakarthikeyan has scored his debut 300 crore grosser globally, which is a huge achievement. Interestingly, the actor also scored his first 200 crore grosser with the same film. For Kollywood, it’s the second 300 crore grosser of 2024 after The Greatest Of All Time (464.54 crores gross).

Worldwide collection breakdown of Amaran:

India net- 189.70 crores

India gross- 223.84 crores

Overseas gross- 77 crores

Worldwide gross- 300.84 crores

Made on a reported budget of 120 crores, the film has already emerged as a big commercial success, and all eyes are set on how much more it can add to its tally.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Kanguva Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Fails To Hit A Century In The Opening Weekend, It’s A Colossal Failure

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News