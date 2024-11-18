The Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report has witnessed a decent run at the box office. Within the first three days of its release, the movie has crossed the 5 crore mark. It seems to be going steady, owing to positive word of mouth.

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Day 3

On its third day, the Vikrant Massey starrer show a jump of almost 43.11% from its 2-day collection. On its 3rd day, the movie earned 3.12 crore. The film had opened at 1.41 crore. These numbers were more than Massey’s previous hit, 12th Fail. The film, even though was a huge hit later, had opened at 1.10 crore. A positive word of mouth led to a surge in the numbers. The Sabarmati Report earned 2.18 crore on its 2nd day. The total 3-day collection of the movie now comes to 6.71 crore. The film has crossed the 5 crore mark despite a slow start, which is a positive sign, but it still needs a rise in the numbers to witness a decent overall collection. However, the movie has turned out to be the highest opening of Vikrant’s career.

Will The Sabarmati Report Withstand The Pushpa 2 Storm?

The Vikrant Massey starrer only has the month of November to pick up the pace. Because in December, it has to face the Pushpa 2 storm. The Allu Arjun starrer will turn out to be a mighty competition, and it’s highly unlikely that the film will be able to withstand that. Pushpa 2 might also be a serious threat to the current box office biggies like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

About The Film

Apart from Vikrant Massey, The Sabarmati Report also stars Raashi Khanna and Riddhi Dogra in the lead roles. It is directed by Dheeraj Sarna. The movie has been bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor.

