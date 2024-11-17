Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had another solid weekend at the Indian box office. After earning an impressive number in the first two weeks, the film entered week 3 by showing a rise, courtesy of Guru Nanak Jayanti’s holiday. Yesterday, there was a good jump, and the collection comfortably went above 5.50 crores. Again today, there was a jump, which has also helped the film cross the 250 crore mark. Keep reading to know what early trends of day 17 have to suggest!

As expected, being Sunday, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel opened with better occupancy than yesterday. Across the country, the average occupancy was around 16% in morning shows. In afternoon shows, it jumped to 39%. In evening shows, again, a solid jump was seen, and an occupancy of 48% was recorded. However, in the night shows, there has been a decline, and occupancy fell much below 40%, which was expected considering the Sunday curse.

Riding high on the performance of afternoon and evening shows, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is heading for 6.60-6.80 crores on day 17, which is another good day after 5.65 crores came on day 16. Including this estimated collection, the grand total of the film stands at 251.63-251.83 crores at the box office.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan has secured his first 250 crore grosser, and most importantly, it happened in front of a mighty competitor like Singham Again. This has clearly given the makers a major boost, and the work on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 is expected to happen in full swing.

Domestic collection breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

Week 1- 168.86 crores

Week 2- 66.01 crores

Day 15- 4.51 crores

Day 16- 5.65 crores

Day 17- 6.60-6.80 crores

Total- 251.63-251.83 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

