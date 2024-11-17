Singham Again is the highest-grossing film in the cop universe. But is that good enough? Made on a budget of over 300 crores, Ajay Devgn starrer was expected to achieve huge milestones in its lifetime. Unfortunately, it may end its theatrical run in the 400 crore club. Scroll below for the worldwide update on day 16.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again was touted as the Avengers of the Cop Universe. It brought together all the characters, including Simmba, Sooryavanshi, Lady Singham, and ACP Satya, to fight the villain, Danger Lanka. The cop drama opened to mixed response, largely due to its screenplay and soundtrack.

Domestic Box Office Collection

At the Indian box office, Singham Again earned 3.60 crores* on the third Saturday. It barely witnessed any improvement as the collections remain near 3 crores, just like the other days of the week. The overall net collections after 16 days stand at 248.15 crores net.

Including taxes, the gross collections of Singham Again come to 292.81 crores. Sunday will be the last chance for improvement. Post which, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer will mint collections on the lower end. All in all, the 300 crore lifetime looks out of reach at this point.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

In the overseas market, Rohit Shetty’s directorial is now around 20 crores away from the 100 crore club. The cumulative international total after 16 days adds to 80.25 crores gross.

Combining both the regions, the worldwide earnings of Singham Again come to 373.06 crores gross. It was expected to set the box office on fire, but unfortunately, the graph dipped after the first successful week. The lifetime will now remain in the 400 crore club. The exact range will be determined based on the trend in the upcoming week.

Beats Kabir Singh!

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani led Kabir Singh had made global earnings of 368.32 crores gross in its theatrical run. That mark has been crossed by Singham Again.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest box office updates here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kriti Sanon Box Office Report Card 2024: With A 100% Success Ratio, The Crew Actress Is Flying High!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News