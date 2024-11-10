Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is achieving major milestones in its box office run. It is officially the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Anees Bazmee‘s directorial is not only minting moolah in India but also worldwide. Scroll below for the latest update in collections after 9 days.

Domestic Box Office Collection

BB3 surpassed expectations on the second Saturday, bringing in 18 crores in India. It left behind its competitor Singham Again by a huge margin, which raked in 12 crores. The net box office collection in India stands at 199.26 crores. When converted into gross earnings, the figures come to 235.12 crores.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Despite a not-so-strong pull in the overseas market, Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy is also enjoying success in the international circuits. In nine days, it has earned a total gross of 63.5 crores.

The worldwide collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 surges to 298.62 crores gross.

Surpasses 6 Indian biggies globally!

In just one day, BB3 has crushed the global lifetime earnings of as many as 6 Indian biggies. The list includes 2.0 (275 crores), Mission Mangal (287.18 crores), Raees (287.71 crores), Housefull 4 (291.08 crores), Sooryavanshi (291.14 crores) and The Kerala Story (293.15 crores).

The next target is Hindi Medium (304.57 crores gross), which will be unlocked with its entry into the 300 crore club.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again Worldwide

The gap between Anees Bazmee’s directorial and Rohit Shetty’s film is gradually bringing. Singham Again surpassed the aforementioned Indian biggies on day 8. With a huge jump on Saturday, the difference in worldwide collections of both biggies is now only 12 crores gross. Ajay Devgn’s film currently stands at 310.62 crores gross.

