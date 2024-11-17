The stakes are high as Singham Again is made on a reported budget of over 300 crores. Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s cop drama is dwindling at the box office amid strong competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It has shown some growth on the third Sunday. But unfortunately, it is not enough. Stay tuned for the early trends of day 17.

The Avengers of the cop universe is the fifth installment after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. It enjoyed decent pre-release hype, and the trailer was well-received. Even the spot bookings were tremendous during the Diwali holidays. However, the mixed word-of-mouth gradually impacted the footfalls, and its competitor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, took the lead in daily earnings.

Box Office Collection Day 17 Early Trends

As per the early trends, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has made earnings in the range of 4.40-4.60 crores on day 17. It has shown a growth of around 22-27% compared to 3.50 crores minted on the third Saturday. A good jump was highly crucial this weekend in order to make the 300 crore lifetime possible. But it looks like the train has left the station now.

In the upcoming week, Singham Again will earn box office collections on the lower end. After playing in the vicinity of 3 crores in the second week, it might further go down.

The 17-day total at the Indian box office will stand somewhere between 252.55-252.75 crores. Ajay Devgn starrer has crossed the 250 crore milestone, and that indeed calls for a celebration!

Beats The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files (2022) was the most profitable film of 2022. Made on a budget of only 20 crores, it concluded its lifetime run at 252.50 crores. Singham Again has now surpassed it by a slight margin.

Unfortunately, Rohit Shetty’s directorial is yet to enter the safe zone due to its high budget.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

