Suriya’s Kanguva turned out to be an epic disaster in its four-day extended opening weekend. It was in talks for several reasons before the release, but it seems that the film failed to create organic buzz on the ground level. As a result, it was an underperformer right from the opening day, and with negative feedback coming in, the film crashed badly from the second day onwards. At the worldwide box office, it remained below 85 crores during the weekend.

Made on a huge budget, the magnum opus needed to fire all cylinders, but that didn’t happen at all. On the opening day, it grossed over 30 crores globally and marked an ordinary start. Things went worse when poor reviews and negative word-of-mouth spread like wildfire. The film went downhill from day 2 and has not recovered since then. Even in Suriya’s home state, Tamil Nadu, the biggie fell like ninepins.

In India, Kanguva has fetched a poor collection of 53.65 crores net, with a slight growth being registered on day 4 (Sunday). Yesterday, the collection went up to 10.50 crores, a small jump from Saturday’s 9.90 crores. Including taxes, it stands at 63.30 crores gross at the Indian box office.

Even overseas, Kanguva is a major disappointment, with just 21 crores gross so far. Combining this with the Indian gross, the Suriya starrer stands at 84.30 crores gross at the worldwide box office after 4 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Kanguva:

India net- 53.65 crores

India gross- 63.30 crores

Overseas gross- 21 crores

Worldwide gross- 84.30 crores

Today, the Siva directorial will go downhill, and after a week, it will be out of most theatres. The only positive thing the film is now aiming for is to hit the 100-crore milestone globally. Other than that, its colossal failure has only turned out to be a blessing for Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran, which will secure more screens this coming Friday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

