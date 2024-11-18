After beating Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s global haul, Tom Hardy’s Venom: The Last Dance is after Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s collection. Venom 3 experienced a harsh drop on Friday at the US box office, which might be because of the release of Red One, starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie was made on a reported budget of $120 million, and although it might be underperforming compared to its predecessors, it is still doing better than Joker 2. Beetlejuice Beetleuice, on the other hand, was released in September and is one of the successful movies of the year. It is currently the 8th highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2024. The movie recently crossed the $450 million milestone and is all set to hit the streaming platform soon.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s latest report, Venom: The Last Dance collected a solid $17.3 million overseas on its fourth weekend. However, it experienced a 47.6% drop from last weekend. This week, Gladiator II and Red One were playing in the international markets, which might have contributed to the drop.

Venom 3 has reached a $308.5 million cume over 70 markets overseas. At the US box office, the movie collected an estimated $7.4 million, taking the North American cume to $127.6 million. Allied with the overseas cume, the worldwide collection of the movie has reached $436.1 million. Tom Hardy’s film is after Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s $451.02 million global collection to become the 7th highest-grossing Hollywood movie of 2024.

The report further stated that Venom: The Last Dance is eyeing a global run between $500 million and $520 million. It has already collected 263.41% more than the production budget. The film will further slow down after Gladiator II, Moana 2, and Wicked Part 1 come out in the United States this week. It will have to rely mainly on the overseas collection.

Venom: The Last Dance was released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

