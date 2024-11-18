The Varun Tej starrer Telugu period action film Matka was released on November 14, 2024. However, the film is witnessing a miserable run at the box office. By the looks of it, it is turning out to be a colossal disaster.

Matka Box Office Collection Day 4

On its 4th day, the day-wise collection of the movie continued to spiral down. It minted 0.44 crore on its fourth day, which was lower than the first 3-day collection of the film. The movie opened at 0.70 crore, which was about 41.6% lower than the opening of Varun Tej’s previous box office flop Operation Valentine. The movie earned 0.66 crore on its second day. The film’s 4-day collection comes to a mere 2.42 crore. The movie has finally managed to at least cross the 2 crore mark. However, the overall collections are extremely pitiable.

The Varun Tej starrer is also lacking a profound positive word of mouth. It has opened with a mixed response from the masses and the critics alike. A more positive response would have worked better for Matka. Apart from this, it is also facing a stiff competition from films like Amaran, Bagheera, KA, and the recently released Suriya starrer Kanguva. If this was not enough, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is slated to release the next month. This leaves little or no scope for the movie to pick up pace. There are no improvements in the day-wise collection of the film, too.

About The Movie

Apart from Varun Tej, Matka also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, and Saloni Aswani in he lead roles. It has been directed by Karuna Kumar. At the same time, the music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

