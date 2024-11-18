Singham Again has underperformed at the worldwide box office, but if we look at the brighter picture, it’s going to be the first-ever 400 crore grosser for Ajay Devgn. Though it has slowed down in the overseas market, its earnings from India have helped it cross the 380 crore mark, and now, it needs less than 20 crore gross to enter the 400 crore club. In the meantime, it is all set to be the highest-grossing film of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe.

The third weekend began on a fair note for the Singham threequel. Due to a massive reduction in show count, it failed to utilize Guru Nanak Jayanti’s holiday on Friday. There was growth on Saturday and Sunday, but it wasn’t that huge. Overall, it was about an okayish third weekend for the film, with over 19 crore gross coming in globally.

As per the latest collection update, Singham Again has earned 254.35 crores net at the Indian box office in 17 days, which is not up to the mark. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection crossed the 300 crore mark, and it currently stands at 300.13 crore gross. In overseas, the film has earned 81.25 crore gross so far, which makes it a big success internationally

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, Singham Again stands at 381.38 crores gross at the worldwide box office after 17 days. Though the film has failed to meet huge expectations, it will comfortably enter the 400-crore club, surpassing Simmba’s 393.01 crore gross to become the highest-grossing film in the Cop Universe.

In the meantime, the magnum opus has surpassed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s Kick (377 crore gross).

Worldwide collection breakdown of Singham Again:

India net- 254.35 crores

India gross- 300.13 crores

Overseas gross- 81.25 crores

Worldwide gross- 381.38 crores

