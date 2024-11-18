It was a good third weekend for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Despite a massive reduction in shows, the film managed to work with its audience, and what’s more commendable is that it remained the first choice of moviegoers among all Bollywood films currently running in theatres. Yesterday, it scored above 6 crores, which helped it cross the mark of 250 crores at the Indian box office.

Released in a big clash with Singham Again, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel performed brilliantly with its targetted family audience. Being a comparatively much smaller film than Singham Again, it had no baggage or pressure. Apart from that, it delivered what it promised, and that’s pure entertainment. As a result, despite mixed reviews, it remained strong even after the Diwali buzz settled down.

During the third weekend, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 did well by amassing 16.78 crores. On the third Friday, it saw an upward swing due to the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday, and 4.51 crores came in. On Saturday, there was a decent jump as 5.65 crores were recorded. Again, yesterday, there was decent growth, and 6.62 crores came in.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 saw a drop of 64.96% this weekend as compared to the second weekend’s 47.90 crores. Nonetheless, the film has done its job by already earning 251.65 crores net at the Indian box office in 17 days. It’s already a winner, and though the entry into the 300 crore club won’t happen now, the film is heading for a solid lifetime of 275-285 crores.

In the meantime, the Kartik Aaryan starrer is just 0.86 crore away from surpassing the lifetime collection of The Kashmir Files (252.50 crores). For the unversed, The Kashmir Files is the most profitable Bollywood film in the last few years. Made on a budget of 20 crores, it enjoyed an unprecedented 1162.5% returns at the Indian box office.

Indian collection breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

Week 1- 168.86 crores

Week 2- 66.01 crores

Day 15- 4.51 crores

Day 16- 5.65 crores

Day 17- 6.62 crores

Total- 251.65 crores

