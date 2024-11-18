Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again has turned out to be an underwhelming affair. Enough time has passed, and it needs to be said that the film has failed to fulfill the mammoth expectations set on it. One can clearly see that the clash scenario has damaged it, and things have not been so good ever since the buzz settled down. Yesterday, there was some jump, which helped the film cross the 250 crore mark at the Indian box office.

In the past, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s collaborations have been critic-proof. Even this time, despite poor reviews and mixed word-of-mouth, their magnum opus fetched big numbers in the first few days. However, whatever collection has been accumulated by now isn’t just enough, considering the high stakes involved and Singham’s brand value. In order to mint big numbers, the content needed to be strong, and that’s where the film lags.

Unlike Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again remained lackluster during the weekend due to a lack of legs. Compared to the second weekend of 38.70 crores, the third weekend dropped by 66%, as 13.14 crores came in. On the third Friday, the film earned just 3.34 crores despite the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday. On Saturday, there was some jump, and 4.18 crores came in. On Sunday (day 17), there was again a decent growth, as 5.62 crores were recorded.

Including these numbers, Singham Again stands at 254.35 crores net at the Indian box office after 17 days. It’s not a bad total, but it’s quite low compared to huge expectations. Considering the film’s average trending, there will be a big drop today, and from there, it’ll head towards the lifetime collection of 270-280 crores net.

Indian collection breakdown of Singham Again:

Week 1- 186.60 crores

Week 2- 54.61 crores

Day 15- 3.34 crores

Day 16- 4.18 crores

Day 17- 5.62 crores

Total- 254.35 crores

