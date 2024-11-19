The Varun Tej starrer Matka is witnessing a beyond-disappointing run at the box office. Within the first 5 days of its release, the film has still been unable to cross the 5 crore target. Forget that; it remains at lower levels below the 3 crore mark. Take a look at its box office performance on the fifth day.

Matka Box Office Collection Day 5

On its 5th day, the Varun Tej movie earned a mere 0.37 crore. Not only this, but this marks the lowest day-wise collection of the movie ever since its release on November 14. For the unversed, the film has not yet even earned 1 crore and above in its day-wise collection. The film opened at 0.70 crore. It earned 0.66 crore and 0.62 crore on its second and third day, respectively. At the same time, its 4-day day-wise collection was 0.44 crore.

The film is witnessing a downward graph in its day-wise collection with each passing day. The 5-day total box office collection now comes to 2.79 crore. The movie has still not managed to breach the 3 crore target and is eyeing it to be a colossal disaster. It will not be surprising if it even goes to pull the curtains below the 5 crore mark.

The Varun Tej starrer has not been receiving an adequate positive word of mouth from the critics and masses, which would have otherwise boosted the box office collections. Instead, Matka has opened to mixed reviews from the netizens. The film is also facing a tough competition from the other releases at the box office.

Films like Amaran, Bagheera, KA and Lucky Baskhar are clearly overshadowing Matka. If this was not enough, Suriya’s Kanguva has also turned out to be a formidable threat. There is little or no hope for the film now.

