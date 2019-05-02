Jonas Brothers (Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas) are back and HOW!!! Guess what, who are their biggest cheerleaders? Who else but Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. While there are videos surfing on the Internet where you can see all three Jonas’ sisters grooving on their husband’s ‘Sucker’ performance.

This is Jonas brothers first performance after almost a decade and it couldn’t have been better. While the trio was performing Nick and Priyanka shared a sweet lips kiss and it stole the show! I mean is there a doppelganger for Nick Jonas that we can get?

Priyanka Chopra kissing Nick Jonas during his #BillboardMusicAwards performance is the cutest. pic.twitter.com/sRi8DgRXc1 — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) May 2, 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are headed for Met Gala next Monday. Yes, that’s where they first met each other and fell in love from head to toe. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nick said “To be honest, I’m very excited, I love the Met Gala, it’s always a fun night, but Priyanka will set the tone, and I’m just going to be there to support her. So I plan to keep it simple and let her shine.”

How cute can someone be?

