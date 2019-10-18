Aamna Sharif On Reprising Komolika In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: ” There Is A Lot Of Pressure On My Shoulders”

Aamna Sharif recently replaced Hina Khan in Ekta Kapoor’s reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as the iconic vamp Komolika, after Hina quit the show midway to pursue her Bollywood dreams. Aamna has now opened up about the pressures of playing such an iconic character and her efforts of not letting her fans down.

Speaking to IANS, Aamna said, “It’s not easy to recreate such an iconic role. Both Urvashi Dholakia and Hina Khan have portrayed it so beautifully that I can’t take this role for granted. They made the character so popular that the audience will look up to me with more expectations, and I don’t want to let them down. There is a lot of pressure on my shoulders. I am trying my level best to do justice to the role.”

Furthermore revealing what motivated her to take up the character despite feeling such immense pressure, Aamna was honest to say, “I was listening to a lot of scripts but I did not find anything interesting, and when I was offered this role I took it up because it’s extremely exciting for an actor to try something new, and I guess audience now wants to see different dimensions of an actor in you. They don’t want to see you doing the same thing. As an artist, it is important to entertain fans with different characters, and this made me pick up this project.”

Aamna, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Kashish in her debut TV show Kahiin Toh Hoga, also has a couple of web series in the pipeline alongside the TV show!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!