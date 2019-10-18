WAR Director Siddharth Anand Had To Run Hard For Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s Chase Sequence & He Can’t Even Remember Why!

Siddharth Anand has clearly hit the bull’s eye with his latest actioner War starring Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff in the lead. His earlier movies couldn’t receive the appreciation he must have expected but with this one, he has hit the ball out of the park!

While War in its own stylish way is heading towards the 300 crores club, Sid posted an interesting BTS pic on his Instagram account. In the picture, he is seen running along with the camera operator shoot one of the chase sequences between Hrithik & Tiger.

The scene is one of the most captivating ones in the movie. However, Sidharth says he can’t remember why was he running along with the operator and not observing the shot through the monitor. He captioned the pic, “Wondering why didn’t I just see the shot on the monitor sitting down! Why was I running with the operator?! 🤨”

Well, we’ll wait for you to answer this question as well, Siddharth! Which of course is once you remember it!

Meanwhile, War has earned 288 crores across India in two weeks and is all set to cross the 300 crores mark by the end of the third weekend or Monday. The film is already a top grosser of 2019 so far and also the 8th highest Bollywood grosser of All Time.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!