Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not only one of the longest-running sitcom on Indian television but also enjoys a massive fan base. All the characters of the show are much loved by the audience but one of the main characters Jethalal Champaklal Gada stands out.

Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, runs an electronic shop and loves to eat meals prepared by his wife Daya(who annoys him the most). While he is an honest businessman, an ideal son, a perfect husband, and a caring father, Jethalal is quite careless and lazy.

Jethalal is one of the favourites among fans and is often featured in memes video edits. One such video edits are going rounds on the internet. A fan has compiled several short clips that feature his unique expressions. The clip is evident that how much fans love him in the popular sitcom. Take a look at the video clip below:

A few days ago, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal grabbed headlines for his rift with onscreen best friend Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha. However, the latest reports have clarified that the two have no bad blood between them.

During a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, Shailesh Lodha clarified, “Believe me, there is nothing like that between Dilip Joshi and me. Our relationship is much stronger than our on-screen relationship. We share the same makeup room and people on the set call us ‘best buddies’.”

The actor further stated that he has immense respect for his co-star Dilip Joshi. Lodha said, “We might have different personalities, but one thing is common between us — humour. We have a lot of fun on the set of our show. We have been working together for so many years, but we haven’t had any clash of thoughts yet. I hope it remains the same forever.”

