Rashami Desai has always charmed us with her cute looks and pretty smile. But, she never fails to surprise us with her fashion, and well, she took it ten notches higher with her recent fashion game. The actress suddenly turned her image from a girl next door to a sultry queen, and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Rashami shed her on-screen ‘bahu’ avatar to transform into this hottie, and we are speechless. We are falling short of words to describe her picture, which will surely leave you gasping for air. Keep scrolling further to have a look at them.

Ahhh! That smile. We have to admit that Rashami Desai’s smile is killer. Anyone can fall for her beautiful smile, and we are no exception. But, this time, what has surprised us is her attire that has completely changed her image from cute to s*xy. The actress let her bold and sensual avatar out, and well, there is no going back.

In her recent pictures, Rashami Desai has posed all sultry in all-black attire. She wore a bralette beneath a sheer mesh top and paired it with black short pants. Her long curls fell perfectly beneath her shoulder and enhanced her gorgeousness.

Despite having this s*xy attire on, Rashami still manages to pull off that cuteness on her face, and all our heart is saying right now is ‘Uff Teri Ada!’. She has captioned the image as “Energy can be effortless”. Well, we absolutely agree with her.

Rashami Desai’s face is glowing, and her skin looks flawless. Even with minimalistic makeup, the diva looks stunning. With winged eyeliner, Nude shade lipstick and blush on her cheeks, she looked stunning. Also, how can we not notice her perfect curves and abs? It looks like someone is working out, and how!

How many hearts for this beauty?

