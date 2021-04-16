Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. In a recent interview, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress revealed her family’s first reaction towards her relationship with husband Vivek and made some surprising claims. Read to know the scoop below.

The 36-year-old actress revealed that her ‘Dad did raise eyebrows’ when he got to know about her relationship with Dahiya.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Divyanka Tripathi revealed the first reaction of her family when they got to know about Vivek Dahiya and said, “Dad did raise eyebrows and I hadn’t seen him doing that in the case of my earlier ‘friends’. This happened because it was clear that Vivek and I were planning to marry. Next, Vivek was interviewed by my Dad, sister and brother-in-law. I too was interviewed by his family in a closed room.”

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress continued, “I think it’s important to do such detailed interactions when you give away your daughter’s hand to anybody. Plus, when families come into play, the couple tries much more to keep the marriage going as they understand that it is a responsibility.

When asked who proposed first, Divyanka Tripathi said, “(Laughs) No, Vivek did. But we took a very long time until I guess we were absolutely sure of our decision. Of course we had felt love for each other just in our second or third meeting- pata chal jaata hai. We had gauged our feelings from each other’s eyes. Many times, we were on the verge of breaking the news to our parents but kept procrastinating. No love note was exchanged between us for the longest time.”

Haha, how cute is that!

