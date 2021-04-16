Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar made a lot of headlines last year. From their wedding rumours to their open flirt days during the last season on Indian Idol, the duo managed to impress their audience with their camaraderie. But do y’all remember the time when Neha stumbled down the stage while dancing with Aditya on Dilbar?

It was an ‘Oops’ moment for Neha but the duo still managed to impress their fans with their cute companionship.

It was shared during a teaser by Sony TV on Indian Idol 11 where Neha Kakkar told Aditya Narayan, “Chalo, Adi, aaj tumhara aur mera dance ho jaaye (let’s have a dance-off today).”

The song that was played was ‘Dilbar’ and Neha wooed the audience with her perfect steps and Aditya was seen copying her. The judges Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani were cheering for them and just couldn’t stop laughing at their gestures.

But at the end when Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan were supposed to do a step together but Aditya lost his grip and she tumbled down the stage and everyone broke into laughter.

Take a look here:

Isn’t that cute? Haha!

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “The performance of Neha Jee as judge has been outstanding.She has mesmerized us by her Soulful voice and beautiful talent of dance.We enjoyed the show.”

Another fan wrote, “ye grti hi reh kabhi koi chumma le raha h kiya drmaa h ye hahahahaha”.

Those are some funny reactions though. Currently, Neha Kakkar happens to be one of the judges of Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

What are your thoughts on Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan dancing on Dilbar on the Indian Idol stage? Tell us in the comments below.

