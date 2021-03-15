Actress Rashami Desai’s love life has pretty much always made it to the headlines. From her marrying and then divorcing her Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu to her relationships, nothing has been hidden from her fans. Rashami and Nandish met on the sets of the hit show and exchanged vows in 2012, but soon their relationship hit rock bottom.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant got candid about that phase in life and said that t was very stressful. She also spoke about the depression she went through and the judgement she received from society. Read all she said below.

Advertisement

While in conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Rashami Desai opened up about her divorce to Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu. She said it was a stressful time, and she pretended to be someone she wasn’t. She said, “Honestly when I was in that process, the entire process was stressful. I couldn’t deal with it. Hence, I wasn’t being myself and was trying to be someone who I was not.”

Rashami Desai further added that that people started judging her for the decision she made. She also spoke about how judgments were passed only towards one person. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress said that since two people are getting divorced, they should be judged as a ‘couple’. She said, “I was always upfront, but during that phase, everyone was doubting me. People judge you independently and not as a couple. They don’t understand that it was between two people. There must be a reason right? We got separated and the partner has moved on and I am doing good.”

She further added that she was being judged by the people in everything she did. She also shed light on the depression she went through and how she managed to overcome it. The Pari Hoon Main actress said, “There used to be numbness in me. I was in depression and no one understood or took care of me. There was nobody to acknowledge my issue. My childhood was troubled, but thankfully my professional life was good. My personal life was messy but I realized that I am not answerable to anyone but me. The moment I realized things became easier.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Alia Bhatt Said ‘Wo Hila Raha Hai’ & Shahid Kapoor Couldn’t Control His ‘Double Meaning’ Laugh

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube