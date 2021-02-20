Rashami Desai is one of the most famous Television stars. From Uttaran to Naagin 4, her popularity has only grown over the years. But one thing that the actress has struggled with, is her personal life. She went through two failed relationships – Nandish Sandhu & Arhaan Khan. The actress is now opening up about it.

For the unversed, Rashami met Nandish Sandhu on the sets of Uttaran. They tied the knot in 2012 but things gradually turned upside down. It was in 2016 when the couple officially quit. On the other hand, the actress was looking forward to a happy life with Arhaan Khan. However, Bigg Boss 13 turned a roller coaster ride for her, when she learnt about his hidden marriage.

Rashami Desai in a conversation with ETimes is now talking about failing in love twice. Talking about her relationship with Nandish Sandhu, the actress said, “The first time out (marriage), I was shaken up very badly. I had got involved and taken a big step (marriage) in my life rather quickly. But I soon realised that it was better to move out of it.” The actress shared that if two people stay in a relationship despite the fact that they don’t get along it ends up hindering their growth. She mentioned that both of them get suppressed. Desai added, “And I came out from my marriage very respectfully.”

About Arhaan Khan controversy, Rashami Desai added, “It was a tough time no doubt as I wondered what to do next which is natural if one’s support system comes crashing down. One then doesn’t have the clarity ahead; the future plans lie dashed to the ground. I felt I was in a place where most people looked at their advantage.”

Rashami is however happy that there were people like Salman Khan who helped her sail through. “But if it hadn’t been for Salman Khan Sir and a few friends, I would have been in a bad state. A lot of people may have had their judgment or perception about me and I have no complaints about that,” she concluded.

