Rashami Desai isn’t just talented but also one of the strongest women we have ever come across in our lives. The Uttaran actress has been through a lot in her life and yet here she is, with a crazy fan army and confidence to speak the truth always.

We all have seen Rashami and her ex-boyfriend together on the national television in Bigg Boss but there was a time when the Uttaran actress spoke about her relationship with ex-husband Nandish Sandhu and called it abusive.

We have seen a lot of celebrity couple being friends after their divorce but Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu don’t even see each other eye to eye. During an interview with MissMalini, the 34-year-old spoke about her marriage with Sandhu and said that it was always abusive.

“I’ve never had the need to ask him if any rumour about him is true, neither do I need to know. But to point fingers at me and claiming you did everything to save it-I’m sorry, my relationship was always abusive! I’ve not been staying with him for more than 3 years now, and there are so many things I could’ve revealed about him if I wanted to,” Rashami Desai said.

While Nandish revealed, “It’s normal to have problems in every relationship and that needn’t be blown out of proportion. But calling the marriage ‘abusive’ is too strong a statement. Does she even understand what it means? Abuse can be physical, verbal, mental or sexual. I want her to specify the nature. I have never raised my hand on her. Even I have gone through mental torture like her. I didn’t work for a year due to the stress caused by our relationship.”

Nonetheless, at this point in time in life, Rashami Desai is pretty happy with whatever she has achieved as an independent woman and we are proud of her.

