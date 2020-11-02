Rashami Desai In A ‘Never Seen Before’ Avatar For Her OTT Debut Opposite THIS Bigg Boss Contestant

Rashami Desai is a huge name in the Indian television industry. Her popularity became massive when the actress entered the Bigg Boss house as a contestant and is making headlines for her OTT debut now.

Advertisement

Her OTT debut has been something Rashami’s fans have been waiting for quite a long time now.

Advertisement

A source close to SpotboyE revealed that Rashami Desai is making her OTT debut opposite Tanuj Virwani and it’s going to be an intense love story and said, “With this the former Bigg Boss contestant will be making her digital debut as well. Rashami will be seen in a never seen before avatar.”

Isn’t that exciting?

Meanwhile, talking about her recent transformation, Rashami had revealed, “I have always been wearing such clothes, but somehow people only remember me in my characters’ avatars. I wore bold clothes in Bigg Boss and people saw me in different avatars inside the house. I am glad that I got a little time for myself and have been trying different looks. People are loving it and I am happy.”

Rashami Desai further added, “I am an actress. I want to play different roles and that’s what I have been trying to do. Till now, all the work I have done as an actor, people have loved it and this time, I am looking for something even more strong and amazing.”

Also, a while ago, Sidharth Shukla entered Bigg Boss 14 house as one of the ‘Toofani Seniors’ and took a slight dig at Rashami and said, ‘Aisi Ladki’. Replying to him in tweet, the Uttaran actress said, “#Asihihunmain agar aaisi ladki matlab #rashamidesai jaisi in #bb13 and now in #bb14 aaisi matlab #Nikkitamboli jaisi… Then I must say aaj ki nari sab pe bhari… lagatar 2 sal se aa rahi #rashamians #recklessattitude”.

Rashami Desai fans applauded her for the tweet and one user wrote, “Loud n clear my love.. N we are proud of our AISI LADKI, Aisi Ladki means Independent, strong, solid, beautiful, kind-hearted, Dignified Girl, Never ever mistake her silence for weakness. N haters 1st try to achieve, wht she has already earned, thn talk abt her”

Share your thoughts on Rashami Desai’s OTT debut opposite Tanuj Virwani in the comments below.

Must Read: Nick Jonas Shares A Lovely Pic With Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Asks “How Lucky Am I?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube