Rashami Desai Is Making Us Fall In Love With Her ‘Bangali Girl’ Look!

Television actress Rashami Desai on Tuesday flaunted what she calls her ‘Bangali girl’ look on social media.

Advertisement

In photos she shared on her verified Instagram account, Rashami is dressed as a Bengali bride, in a red saree draped in the traditional Bengali way. She completes the look with sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead and above the eyebrows, red bangles, dangler earrings and a Bengali-style pearl nath (nosering).

Advertisement

In one of the photos, Rashami Desai can be seen posing with a dhunuchi (incense burner) in her hand, which is used during Durga Puja while performing aarti.

Rashami Desai used the hashtags #rashamidesai #teamrashamidesai #love #live #loveyourself #express #creative #navratri #lookbook #bangaligirl.

Through her photograph, Rashami shared the message: “Spread love have love”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier this week, Rashami had shared photographs dressed as a Rajasthani bride, in an embroidered orange lehenga choli teamed with traditional Rajasthani jewellery.

Must Read: Swara Bhasker Clarifies The “Why Do Women Love Creeps?” Comment On Her 25 Years Of DDLJ Post



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube