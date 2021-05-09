Akanksha Puri On Mother's Day: "Can Never Forget Driving Which I Learnt From The Best Driver In The World, My Mom" - Exclusive

There is one relationship in this mortal life that effortlessly scores above all other known relationships on this Earth and that is of a mother. Mother’s Day is on the run and with celebrities sharing their thoughts about the most important person in their life. ‘Moh Maya’ star Akanksha Puri too shared the insides of her and her mother Chitra Puri’s relationship.

Akanksha is always seen being vocal about her parents and her closeness with her mother. In most of her interviews, she’s often seen sharing things and incidents taught or learnt by her mother. Speaking of which she said, “I am what I am because of my mother, she taught me everything.”

Akanksha Puri continued and said, “Definitely can never forget Driving which I learnt from the best driver in the world my mom but the Most important lesson that my mother taught me is to never forget my roots and always stay grounded !! My mother taught me to be “ Me” to be the “Real me” no matter where I go, whatever I do !!”

Speaking about the qualities she’d like to inculcate on her mother’s Akanksha Puri concluded saying, “It’s difficult to mention one, but as my mother is an Astrologer by profession, I so wish I too could read stars, read faces and could predict, I would make better choices but no worries I have my mother to do that for me 😊”

