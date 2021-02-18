Akanksha Puri Fans Rejoice! The Actress Will Be Romancing Randeep Hooda In The Upcoming Web Series

Akanksha Puri who was in headlines for exiting the show Vighnaharta Ganesh with her former role as Maa Parvati has yet again hit it big with the news of her romancing Randeep Hooda in her next.

Advertisement

You heard it right! As Akanksha’s been busy shooting for her upcoming projects, it did leave the fans confused as to what’s in the box? Turns out the big news is out as Akanksha finally spill the beans and has finally let the “elephant out of the room”. The actress has just confirmed her new web series which is soon to be revealed. Not only this, the diva will be seen romancing Randeep Hooda in her about to unveil web series. Excited much?

Advertisement

When asked about the same, Akanksha Puri said, “Getting the project was a cake but getting to work with Randeep Hooda is surely a cherry on the cake I must say. What an incredible experience it was and what an honour too to work with such an ace, versatile and such talented actor. I have been looking up to his performance and I mean I am truly blessed and grateful to have gotten to share the screen with him and I can’t wait for my fans to watch me in this web series as the role is not only far different from what they have witnessed but it’s far more exciting too so yes I feel blissful and happy.”

The shooting for the web series is almost at its last and the first look of the same will be released soon this year.

Must Read: 83: Makers Of Ranveer Singh Starrer Waiting For Cricket Loving Markets To Reopen?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube