Atif Aslam, the Pakistani crooner known for works like ‘Aadat,’ ‘Woh Lamhe,’ ‘Pehli Nazar Mein,’ and ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon,’ is all set to grace the Malayalam silver screen in Shane Nigam’s flick ‘Haal.’ Shane Nigam, the heartthrob lead of this romantic saga, has officially announced Atif Aslam’s involvement in the venture. Moreover, Nigam couldn’t contain his excitement over Atif Aslam‘s rendition of the film, confessing his utter captivation. The melodious composition hails from the talents of newcomer Nandagopan V, enriched by the soulful verses penned by Mridul Meer and Neeraj Kumar.

Shane Nigam posted a picture with the singer on Instagram. Check it out:

Times of India reports that the singer has laid down the track in a foreign studio. There’s speculation that a well-known female vocalist is also lending her voice to the composition. This forthcoming song is poised to mark Atif Aslam’s reentry into the Indian film domain after a nearly seven-year hiatus, thanks to the Supreme Court’s reversal of the ban on Pakistani artists in India.

‘Haal,’ directed by Prasanth Vijayakumar and with a screenplay by Nishad Koya, represents a significant endeavor in Shane Nigam‘s cinematic portfolio. Production is slated to begin in Kozhikode in early May, with filming locations spanning Kozhikode, Mysore, and Jordan. The film is poised for a multilingual release, catering to Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada audiences.

