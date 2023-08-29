Kerala film bodies have decided to lift the ban on upcoming actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi.

In April this year, various film bodies including AMMA, FEFKA (19 different organisations) and producers association, producer Renjith had said that the behaviour of actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi has crossed all limits and till they mend their ways, none from the industry will cooperate with them.

The complaint against them was that the actors did not honour their commitments and arrived late on the sets.

Actor Bhasi has apologised to the associations while Nigam also agreed to make course corrections.

