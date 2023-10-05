Ranbir Kapoor recently made headlines after reports that he has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an online betting case went viral. Reports stated that Ranbir has been called by ED and asked to appear before the officials on October 6, 2023. However, it looks like the reports were wrong as a new report revealed that he has been called not as an accused, but to understand his knowledge of the source of money he received while he promoted the betting app.

According to the latest report a source has revealed, “Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned to understand the betting business transactions. At this point, he has not been summoned as accused. His questioning is important to know his knowledge about the money sources he received. It will possibly indicate the plans of the promoters and their association.”

The source further told News18, “Ranbir Kapoor may not be part of a conspiracy but very important to understand the scam.”

For the unversed, the Mahadev Book app is currently being investigated. Many other Bollywood celebrity names have emerged after they attended the wedding of Mahadev Book App promoter Sourabh Chandrakar in the UAE. Other names include Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Asgar, Vishal Dadlani, Elli AvrRam, Bharti Singh, Bhagyashree, Kriti Kharbanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Krushna Abhishek and Sukhwinder Singh.

“The celebrities accepted a huge amount of cash as remuneration for attending or performing at the wedding. The money is the proceeds of the crime and the celebrities are liable for taking the money. There are more than a dozen celebrities who participated in the wedding and they are seen in the videos,” a senior source in the ED told News18.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor fans are ecstatic after news of the actor being a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ went viral. He will be reportedly paired opposite South Sensation Sai Pallavi and ‘Rocky Bhai’ Yash will be the lead antagonist. The film will go on floors in early 2024. Ranbir is currently prepping for the release of Animal which is all set to release on December 1.

Must Read: Divya Bharti Refused To Do ‘Aankhen’ After She Learned About Being Paired Opposite Chunky Pandey & Not Govinda Claims Pahlaj Nihalani, Adds “She Looked A Little Plump”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News