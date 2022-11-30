Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is well known for his films like Mahanati, Geetha Govindam, and Taxiwaala. However, he rose to fame with his 2017 film Arjun Reddy. He is the recipient of several awards a Filmfare Award, a Nandi Award, and a SIIMA Award.

Vijay made his Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannath’s directorial Liger opposite Ananya Panday. The film was released in August this year amid a lot of expectations. However, the film failed to perform at the box office and received negative reception from the audience as well.

However, Vijay Deverakond is in the headlines for a different reason today. As per the latest reports from ETimes, the Telugu actor appeared before Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad in connection with FEMA (foreign exchange management act) investigation.

The central agency is investigating the actor over the alleged payments and sourcing of funds regarding a recent multilingual ‘Liger’ movie. Previously, the agency also investigated the film’s director, Puri Jagannath, and producer-actress Charmme Kaur recently for almost 12 hours.

Interestingly, ED began probing into Liger’s money laundering issue after it was brought to public notice by Telangana leader Bakka Judson. The politician lodged a complaint saying that the money was pumped into the movie through improbable routes and the ED started its investigation from then.

For the unversed, ‘Liger’ is a sports action drama that was majorly shot in the US (Las Vegas) with over Rs 125 crores budget casting Ex-World heavyweight champion like Mike Tyson in the film. However, the film failed miserably upon its release. Therefore, the movie could only retain half of its investments from its theatrical run at the Indian box office despite it being released as a Pan-India film.

