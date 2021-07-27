Advertisement

Even after being arrested over a week ago, every day, some news and startling news is making the headlines in connection to Raj Kundra or the alleged p*rnographic racket he lead. As the investigation continues to dig deeper, murkier details are coming to the forefront. As per the latest media report, the first charge sheet in the case has been filed, and in it, the Mumbai Police has detailed the financial targets that were set by Raj and his company Bollyfame Media Limited.

For those who do not know, Bollyfame was the businessman and his associates’ ‘Plan B’ and was launched after their adult film content app Hotshots was banned from Google Playstore and Apple last year. As per the media report, the charge sheet projected gross revenue of Rs 146 crore and net profit of over Rs 30 crore for Bollyfame Media Limited for 2023-24 – with the profits doubling year-on-year. Read on to know more.

As reported by Mid-Day, the first charge sheet has been filed by the Mumbai police in the alleged p*rnography racket that is said to be headed by businessman Raj Kundra. For 2021-22, the presentation projected a gross revenue of Rs 36,50,00,000 (Rs 36.5 crore) and net profit of Rs 4,76,85,000 (Rs 4.76 crore). For 2022-23, the Raj Kundra-led company was set to earn gross revenue of around Rs 73,00,00,000 (Rs 73 crore) and the same net profit for 2022-23. The reported stated that the gross revenue for 2023-24 was Rs 1,46,00,00,000 (Rs 146 crore) with a net profit of Rs 30,42,01,400 (Rs 30.4 crore). The charge sheet did not specify if the projection was for Hotshots backup app Bollyfame or some other company.

The publication quoted a Crime Branch officer saying, “The documents were seized from Kamat. Kundra was not arrested when we filed the first charge sheet. As the investigation progresses, we will get more clarity about Bollyfame and the same will be covered in a supplementary charge sheet.”

According to the Crime Branch, Raj Kundra managed Bollyfame from India. Post Hotshots being shut, most of the content from the app was transferred to Bollyfame. The officer also noted that after a forensic analysis was done of the server seized from Kundra’s office on July 20, there was more clarity on what was uploaded.

The officer added, “WhatsApp chats between Kamat, Kundra and his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi clearly state that he had the Plan B in the form of Bollyfame in case HotShot faces legal issues. He was also planning to get celebrities to live-stream on Bollyfame saying it will bring more revenues and subscriptions than Hotshot that has uploaded content.”

Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday, July 19 and was sent to judicial custody till Friday, July 23. His detention was then extended for four more days and ends today. The actor’s case will be heard in court once more today.

