Kangana Ranaut has often gotten mired in controversies owing to the controversial statement she’s often made about her colleagues. The actress who’s been at loggerheads with many other Bollywood personalities, majorly with Karan Johar, was seen calling him out on his chat show Koffee With Karan. After calling him the flag bearer of nepotism, the actress was seen bashing him on The Kapil Sharma. However, now netizens are trolling Archana Puran Singh as she tries not to laugh at Kangana’s joke.

Kangana had arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Judgementall Hai Kya, where she was asked the actress to be the Prime Minister of Bollywood hypothetical and choose ministers of various departments from Health to Finance.

When she asked about Information and broadcasting ministry, Kangana Ranaut named Karan Johar and told Kapil Sharma, “I think it should be Karan Johar. He himself said that he enjoys gossiping, and for that he has a show also on which, he openly does gossiping. On that show, he openly asks people what colour underwear they are wearing, what you are going to do to the wife in a situation where you are caught on someone’s bed. So, no one else can manage this ministry than Karan Johar.”

However as the old video has resurfaced on the web, netizens are trolled Archana Puran Singh for allegedly not laughing on Kangana Ranaut’s jokes about Karan Johar.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Archana ka hansi Kahan gayab ho gya,” while another said, “Archana is too stunned to speak.”

A third user wrote, “Har samaye toh daat phaad ke hasti rehti hai faltu chizo pe. Abh kya hua bahen.”

A fourth user wrote, “Kangana mast bol raha hai. Archana ki fat rahe hai. Haasi to fasi.” Watch the video below:

Coming back, Kangana Ranaut made Akshay Kumar Health Minister, Kareena Kapoor Khan Home Minister, Ranbir Kapoor Defence Minister and Shah Rukh Khan Finance Minister.

