Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor started their Bollywood journey together with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya’ in 2007. The film didn’t perform great at the box office, but Ranbir and Sonam became a sensation among their fans. Today, we bring you a throwback to when the actor labelled Kapoor as ‘melodramatic’ and that he wanted to hold her throat because she overhypes things. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sonam is celebrating her 38th birthday today, and on the same occasion, her husband, Anand Ahuja, shared a picture wishing his wife with their son. The image is cute beyond words, and little Vayu stole the show with his glimpse in the photo. Now talking about the throwback scoop, Ranbir once opened up on working with Sonam and shared their off-screen camaraderie.

Sonam Kapoor once appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’, and during one of the segments, the host played Ranbir Kapoor’s virtual message to the actress, where he called her ‘drama queen’.

Ranbir Kapoor said, “Sonam’s vibe is someone who is very melodramatic, and she has to overhype things… It’s very endearing, and there are times when I just want to hold her throat and say, ‘Sonam, be real!’”

This was when Sonam appeared on KWK in 2010 alongside Ranbir’s alleged ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone. For those who don’t know, the Barfi actor also dated Sonam while the two assisted in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Black’, but it was short-lived.

When Neerja actress and DP appeared on Karan Johar’s show, they both took personal digs at their alleged ex-boyfriend, which was pretty evident in the show.

What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor calling Sonam Kapoor melodramatic? Tell us in the space below.

