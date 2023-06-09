Salman Khan is known to make and break the careers of many people in the Bollywood industry. Time and again, we have the superstar launching new faces in the movie business, many of which have had a hard time making their mark. Bollywood photographer Avinash Gowariker is amongst those people who were launched by the superstar. But did you know what did Salman tell the photographer when they first met? Scroll down to read.

Recently, Avinash opened up about working with the actor on different occasions. However, he also spilt the beans on their first meeting when he warned Gowariker to see his photos to a leading magazine. Yes, you heard that right!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Avinash Gowariker recently revealed that he was introduced to Salman Khan by Sohail Khan. On their first meeting, the celebrated photographer came to know that he had boycotted other photographers as they sold his pictures to the magazine for money. However, setting the record straight, the Dabangg actor asked him to take the pictures but not send it to anybody.

Avinash Gowariker told Cyrus Broacha on his podcast, “He had boycotted all photographers and magazines at the time. So, when I came home, he said, ‘If you give my pictures to anybody… Because every time I trust you guys, you give it to all these magazines, don’t do all this bulls**t with me.’ It was a simple test for me, to just take the pictures and not give it to anybody. I did such a basic thing, but he helped me so much in my career, because he knew I was an honest person. So, he started shooting with me. Before I knew it, I was a photographer.”

In the same interview, the photographer also opened up about the impromptu climax of Judwaa. He revealed that the superstar had a rule that he used to shoot within the perimeters of his residence, Galaxy apartments. However, one day when he stepped out he started shooting with a gun which eventually became an impromptu climax of his film Judwaa.

Must Read: When Priyanka Chopra Got Irked Over Reporter Constantly Asking Questions About Shah Rukh Khan & Responded, “Aap Chahte Ho Koi Tamasha Bane, Wo Mai Hone Nahi Dungi” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News