Govinda and Salman Khan made a terrific pair as their bromance hit a high with David Dhawan’s Partner. However, the actors had a terrible fallout over a broken promise. If reports are to be believed, Bhai was supposed to launch Chi Chi’s daughter Narmada (Tina) Ahuja with his film Dabangg. However, he chose Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter Sonakshi Sinha for the film.

This did not go down well with Salman’s Partner co-star, who went ahead and made nasty remarks against Salman in the media. However, he never confirmed in any of these remarks that his daughter was supposed to make her debut from Dabangg. But he made sure that his digs could hurt his fellow co-star and friend.

In an interview given to Times Of India, Govinda talked about Salman Khan’s support and said, “When I quit politics, he had supported me, and for that, I thank him. But in any case, one should not expect so much from another person that it burdens them professionally.”

He further made a statement about not staying in Salman Khan camp and regretted it as it affected his career. The Bhagam Bhag actor, in an interview with PTI, said, “There was no chance of me staying in Salman’s camp. I was praised in such a manner that Salman was told you shouldn’t come in front of Govinda…Because he has been told so much about me that there will not be a chance of us acting again together. There are massive camps in Bollywood. I never belonged to any camps, but I think it was a wrong move. I should have had. It affects your career. It’s one big family.”

He even called the Judwaa actor a businessman, and it again was probably a dig at Bhai for not casting Chi Chi’s daughter Tina Ahuja for Dabangg. Govinda said, “One actor will love another actor only to the extent to which his own business remains unaffected… Today, however, I don’t have any expectations from Salman.”

In another interview, the Hero No. 1 actor recalled how he was cast for Judwaa but Salman snatched the film from him. Govinda was shooting for Judwaa when he got a call from the Tiger actor who said, “Chi chi bhaiya aap kitni hit doge yaar. Wo jo aap picture kar rahe ho Judwaa, wo aap band kar dijiye aur wo mujhe de dijiye. Director bhi aapko mujhe dena padega. Producer bhi maine aap hi ka le liya hai” as the leading portal Bollywood Hungama quoted.

Govinda and Salman Khan were a dream cast for Partner. It was expected that there would be a sequel to the film, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta. However, the rumours died a slow death after the fallout.

