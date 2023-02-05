Govinda is one of the most renowned and celebrated actors in Bollywood. The actor has given us some iconic and memorable moments with superhit films like Shola Aur Shabnam (1992), Raja Babu(1994), Coolie No. 1(1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Hero No. 1 (1997) and Jodi No. 1 (2001) among others. But did you know he was also the first choice for David Dhawan’s Judwaa? In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when Govinda opened up about sacrificing Judwaa for his buddy Salman Khan.

Helmed by the veteran director, the film stars Dabangg Khan alongside Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in the lead roles. In the film, the actor was seen in a double role of Prem Malhotra and Raj Malhotra. After its release in 1997, it was a hit at the box office.

Not many know, Salman Khan replaced Govinda in Judwaa that too while he was shooting the film. In 2019, Hero No. 1 revealed in an interview about the same and stated that the shoot was stopped in the middle and the give was given to the Sultan actor. We recently came across a video on Reddit where Govinda is seen spilling the beans while talking to the leading portal Bollywood Hungama.

Govinda said, “Uss time pe main Judwaa kar raha tha aur kisi din Salman (Khan) ne mujhe phone lagaya, 2-3 baje, aur kaha ki ‘Chi Chi Bhahiya aap kitni hit doge yaar’. Maine bola kya hua? Woh bola ‘Woh jo picture aap karrahe ho, Judwaa, woh aap band kar dijiye aur woh mujhe de dijiye. Director bhi aapko mujhe dena padega. Producer (Sajid Nadiadwala) bhi maine aap hi ka le liya hai’. Toh woh chalti film, wahan pe thehra di gayi hai, rok di gayi hai aur bandh kardi gayi. Aur woh Salman ko de di gayi thi.”

Watch the video below:

However, there was no bad blood or fallout between Salman Khan and Govinda as they later teamed up for another David Dhawan directorial Partner in 2007 only to give another box office hit.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens were left in dual thoughts. A user wrote, “I wonder, how Salman is so powerful in the industry, that too at a time when he was obviously not a bigger star than Govinda?”

While another user said, “I would imagine part of it has to do with the fact that he is the son of the most powerful writer in the history of Bollywood. His dad commanded immense power and respect for a very long time.” “I was surprised when I found out that Judwaa was a Bhoi movie. It definitely fits Govinda more,” read another comment.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will soon be seen hosting the grand finale of the most-controversial TV show Bigg Boss 16. Later, he will return to the big screen with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He also has Tiger 3 coming after that.

