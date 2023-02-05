Late actor Shashi Kapoor is one of the well-known stars in Bollywood who gave some memorable performances in films like Anjaam, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Salaakhen, Fakira, and Junoon. He is also the recipient of several accolades, including four National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards.

The late legendary actor was one of the few celebrities who preferred to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. He didn’t talk much about his wife Jennifer Kendal, but this old interview may be an exception.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an old interview, shared by a Bollywood fan page notwhyral, Shashi Kapoor is heard speaking about his greying hair and Jennifer. When he was asked about his dark hair, he replied, “Nahi mere bahut se baal kaale kiye gae hain sirf ye hissa chor diya gaya hai,” touching his sideburns.

Kapoor then went on to say, “Main bahut hi buzurg, bahut hi booda aadmi hu. Main 46 ka ho chuka hu (I am a very elderly, old man. I have turned 46),” he said, adding that he feels he’s been married to Jennifer Kendal for a 100 years.

When the interviewer mentioned how they must be connected from their previous lives, Shashi said, “Mujhe lag raha hai agle janam ka bhi kuch hone wala hai inse. Uss din maine Jennifer se bhi kaha tha, ‘Lagta hai agle janam mein bhi aap hi aaengi’. Kya karein? (I feel we will be connected in the next life as well. The other day I told this to Jennifer as well that it seems like you and I will be together in our next life as well).” For the unversed, Shahi Kapoor’s wife Jennifer Kendal died in 1984, the same year as this interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudarshan (@notwhyral)

Shashi and Jennifer got married in 1958 and welcomed three children–sons Karan and Kunal, and daughter Sanjana. The veteran actor died on December 4, 2017, after a prolonged illness.

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Recalls His First Wife Salma’s Sarcastic Reaction To His Affair With Helen, “You Should Receive An Award For It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News