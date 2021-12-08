Veteran star Shashi Kapoor is one of the prolific actors who was awarded four National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2011, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 2014. Apart from his professional excellence, he was a man of his words.

The veteran actor remained single and devoted to his wife, Jennifer Kendal, after her demise on September 7, 1984, due to cancer. He was one of the old school stars who believed in keeping their private lives away from the limelight.

In an old video, which was being shared by Instagram user ‘notwhyral’, Shashi Kapoor is seen repeatedly shutting down questions about his late wife. When the interviewer asked him about how Jennifer’s death has affected him and ‘changed his lifestyle‘, the late actor said, “Well surely. Of course, yeah.”

The interview seemingly asked him to elaborate but Kapoor refuses to do it. “No. It is a very personal thing you know. Let’s stay on the professional side,” he said. The interviewer did not take no for answer and further prodded about Jennifer but he repeatedly tells her that he won’t entertain the questions.

Shashi Kapoor said, “Again, you are coming to a very… in Hindi we call it ‘zaati mamla (personal matter)’. Of course she was an important part of my life as a wife, as an actress, as a friend, as a philosopher, as guide. Yes sure, 28 years of being together.”

Shashi’s fans loved his calm persona in the video. “I have the most respect for Shashi Kapoor. He always came across as a such a warm person in his interviews,” wrote one. Other noticed how Shashi was emotional on being asked about his late wife.

