Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has entertained us with many movies over the years, one of which is the Karan Johar directorial ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’. The movie also starring Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta completed 18 years last month. But did you know there was a hilarious moment during the shooting of the film between SRK and the American staff there?

Let’s check out what happened while shooting the movie.

In one of the behind-the-scenes moments during the shooting of the Kal Ho Naa Ho, Shah Rukh Khan was attempting to make a chapati while standing with Jaya Bachchan who was Preity Zinta’s mother in the movie, and Reema Lagoo who was SRK’s mother in the movie.

The hilarious moment came when, while making the chapati Shah Rukh Khan tossed it like pizza dough and failed to catch the chapati. As this happened, an American crew member standing next to the group said in Hindi, “Kaam Pe Dhyaan Do”. Listening to that all three actors were in splits laughing over the moment.

Check out the video:

Such a cute BTS video of @iamsrk with Jaya Bachchan & the late Reema Lagoo. Such a mother-son vibe 🥺❤️

P.S – Listen to the America guy speaking Hindi it’s so cute 😂#18YearsOfKalHoNaaHo pic.twitter.com/UbMdK7njhF — Samina ✨ (@srkxldn) November 28, 2021

Meanwhile, we all know that King Khan is finally having peace in his mind after a very stressful period. This is because his son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB in a cruise drug raid on the 2nd of October. The star kid was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after being kept for 25 days in the Arthur Road Jail. Now that his son is finally out, SRK has decided to get back to work.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s new directorial Pathan where he will be starring alongside, John Abraham and actress Deepika Padukone.

