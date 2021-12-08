The wedding season is all over the place and the latest couple to jump on the bandwagon are Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The two actors are expected to tie the knot tomorrow and the pre-wedding festivities have already kicked off in Rajasthan. According to a recent statement by Padmini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor might be the next Bollywood celebrity to get married in the next few months.

For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky are getting married in Rajasthan tomorrow and numerous celebrities have been invited to the event. Actor Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tied the knot a few days back and television actor Ankita Lokhande is also expected to get married soon. Amidst these wedding celebrations, there have also been rumours about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage which has reportedly been postponed to Summer 2022.

Some recent speculations suggest that Ek Villain actor Shraddha Kapoor might be the next one to get hitched. She has reportedly been in a relationship with photographer Rohan Shrestha for the last few years and has even been papped together on various occasions. Shraddha’s aunt Padmini Kolhapure recently dropped a comment on the actor’s post which has convinced the fans that the two will get married soon.

Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a short clip to promote Padmini Kolhapure’s new song Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara which released a few days back. Padmini put up a thankful comment on the post which read, “Going to sing on your and Vedika’s wedding day.”

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Life, the singer opened up on this comment and what it could possibly mean. “This song has been close to my heart since the day I shot it, and I always desired to sing this song on my daughter’s special day. For me, Shraddha and Vedika are like my daughters, not my nieces. I wanted to sing this song at my son’s (Priyaank) wedding but since the song wasn’t out I couldn’t sing it. I wanted to recreate this video which is close to my heart by showcasing the love between a mother-daughter bond!”, she said.

