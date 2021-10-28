In a compassionate gesture, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi has promised to fund the cancer treatment of a fan of his named Venkat.

Advertisement

Venkat, who met the superstar at his office on Tuesday, explained his health condition to the megastar.

Advertisement

Despite his busy schedule, Chiranjeevi met his fan personally, after which he came to know about Venkat’s health condition. Venkat, who is financially backward, has cancer and is unable to bear his medical expenses.

Touched by his story, Chiranjeevi promised that he would finance Venkat’s medical treatment. The actor also saw the medical reports of Venkat and advised him to seek a second opinion from a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Bigboss @KChiruTweets helped a fan who was recently taken ill. Venkat, from the Visakhapatnam district, has been battling cancer for a few years.

Megastar assured venkat family that he will pay for the treatment himself.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/jCfVGAb9oC — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) October 27, 2021

The superstar had referred Venkat to the hospital personally, after which he even asked his team to update him on the case. He also helped Venkat by giving him Rs 2 lakh for his immediate expenses.

“I am blessed to be called his fan. I cannot thank Chiranjeevi sir enough in this lifetime,” Venkat said.

Chiran fans online are happy with their star being so compassionate, as they thank him for all the support. The ‘Bholaa Shankar’ actor on the other hand is taking a rest after a recent minor surgery.

Must Read: Tattoo Waaliye Song From Bunty Aur Babli 2 Out! Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sharvari Shake A Leg With Their Tattoos

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube