After tying the knot, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will jet off to the Maldives for their honeymoon. However, their honeymoon is expected to get delayed owing to their respective work commitments.

Advertisement

The celebrity couple won’t immediately fly to the Maldives as Katrina has two big projects lined up, ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan and Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi, the shoot of both films will resume after the much-hyped wedding.

Advertisement

As for Vicky Kaushal, he has ‘Sam Bahadur’ and ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ up his alley. The couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai’s Taj Land’s End Hotel, for their friends in the fraternity. With the ‘haldi’ ceremony happening on Wednesday, as per sources, Vicky will arrive at the venue, riding a seven horse-drawn chariot.

The wedding, which will see 120 guests in attendance, will have a five-tier Tiffany cake curated by a chef from Italy. The guests will be served continental, traditional Rajasthani, Punjabi, and Rajwadi food, on the menu. Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding ceremony will commence on December 9.

Recently, Vicky and Katrina’s individual Wikipedia pages were updated calling them each other’s spouses. But the changes were soon reversed.

The “spouse” tab on Katrina’s Wikipedia page was updated with Vicky as her husband, alternatively, Vicky’s page too was also updated showing Katrina as his spouse.

It is said that the celebrity couple earlier had a court marriage in Mumbai and are doing everything in their capacity to keep their much-hyped wedding under the wraps. Today was the ‘Mehendi’ ceremony and it was seen that 20 kgs of ‘mehendi’ were brought from the town of Sojat. Recently a picture and video from celebrity ‘Mehendi’ artist Veena Nagda were doing rounds on the Internet too.

Are you excited about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Wedding? Let us know in the comments below!

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Said “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Not A Diva, She Doesn’t Throw Any Tantrums”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube